Christmas Fair returns to The Broad Oak Restaurant at Fairfield Hospital

Roch Valley Radio are organising this years Christmas Fair at The Broad Oak Restaurant on Sunday 8th December 2019 between 11 am and 3 pm.

With last year being a roaring success promoting the work of the hospital and engaging with the community within the Bury and Rochdale Care Organisation, this year we have increased the number of stalls we have available from local traders and community organisations offering services in Bury, with over 40 stalls attending on the day.

David Murphy, the Chairman for Roch Valley Radio said: “We received a lot of positive feedback from the Christmas Fair last year and we’re excited to make this year even better! We have more stalls than last year and we will also be joined by a very special guest!.

Free Entry and Parking will be available on the day, please follow relevant signage to The Broad Oak.

Address: The Broad Oak Restaurant, Fairfield General Hospital, Rochdale Old Rd, Bury, BL9 7TD