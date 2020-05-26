Work to Resume on Summerseat Bridge

Bury Council have announced that work to repair and improve Kay Street Bridge in Summerseat will resume from today.

The bridge had been badly damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day floods and lead to the collapse of the Waterside Inn.

A statement from Bury Council said;

“Rebuilding work had to be extensively revised after surveys revealed the bridge’s foundations had been damaged much more than first thought.

Work has also been suspended for the last few months due to Environment Agency rules which did not allow river access during the fish breeding season.

The initial phase will re-establish the site compound so that work proper can begin on 1 June, the earliest possible date allowed by the EA permit conditions. The work is scheduled to take 20 weeks.

Discussions have taken place with the contractor, A E Yates, who have confirmed that all works carried out will be in compliance with current Government guidelines and construction sector working practices in relation to Covid 19 restrictions.”

The bridge has been closed to traffic since it was damaged in December 2015 and has been a pedestrian only bridge since March 2016.