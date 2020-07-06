The Met welcomes emergency Government Arts Funding

The Met is delighted and rather relieved to receive emergency funding as the Arts industry was finally supported by the Government in a world leading £1.57 billion pound emergency funding plan. The biggest ever one off funding for the Arts Sector, the Government looks to have given in to mounting pressure from actors, actresses and politicians.

Nationally theatres and theatre companies are the beating heart of the economy, however with coroanvirus restrictions in place the chances of theatres re-opening remain improbable. Key regional figures including Andy Burnham and Sacha Lord have called for help in protecting theatres.

Regionally the situation is no different whatsoever. The Met in Bury Town Centre was delighted to receive this survival funding.

“The Met welcomes news of the DCMS funding pot that will be available to support the arts. We’re hopeful it will help to save jobs here in Bury and help make sure The Met is able to keep innovating and responding to the difficult situation that we all find ourselves in.