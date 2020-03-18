SCHOOLS IN ENGLAND TO CLOSE FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces Schools will close from Friday Afternoon until further notice.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces Schools will close from Friday Afternoon for the vast majority of children.

In a statement the Prime minister made today (Wednesday 18 March) he announced that all schools in England will close.

The policy applies to all children except for those who are most vulnerable, and those whose parents are key workers.

He added ‘exams will not take place as planned in May and June’

Nurseries and colleges are expected to follow suit.

Children who receive free school meals will be given vouchers to compensate.

Schools in Scotland and Wales will also close from Friday.

This news comes just minutes after online retailer Ocado closes online store due to ‘staggering demand’.

Follow our Live Blog to keep up with the very latest news.