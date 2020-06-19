Rochdale to welcome staycation tourists this summer

The town of Rochdale could be a golden location for customers this summer with the UK turning to a staycation rather than the nation jetting off abroad.

Rochdale will be preparing for an influx of visitors this summer as the town is known to be one the ‘best kept secrets’ by travellers. Only 15 minutes on the train from Manchester and having just undergone a huge regeneration, the town could be about to have it’s moment in the sun.

Rochdale Development Agency chairman Paul Ormerod said: “We know Rochdale is not up on most people’s lists of obvious tourist destinations. But we have magnificent scenery, easy access to the centre of Manchester, and a rich historical heritage. Everybody who spends a few days on staycation here will be most welcome”.

The historic town is surrounded on three sides by dramatic Pennine scenery, is home to the world-wide co-operative movement, and boasts architecture of national importance.

Why could Rochdale become one of the UK’s hotspots in 2020. Attractions include:

The Pennine Way, which winds its way through the Borough, and many miles of marked walking and mountain bike trails.

● The urban attractions of Central Manchester – just 15 minutes away.

● The magnificent Grade1 Gothic Town Hall, whose chimes were used by the BBC to fill

in for Big Ben.

● A fascinating history, as the birthplace of the world-wide co-operative movement and one of the places that sparked the Industrial Revolution.

● Excellent bars and restaurants, including a winner of the Campaign for Real Ale’s National Pub of the Year.

● Dippy the dinosaur. The Natural History Museum’s superb diplodocus skeleton currently resides at the town’s central library and information hub, Number One Riverside.

Councillor John Blundell, an RDA board member and Rochdale Council cabinet member for Regeneration, said: “Rochdale Borough is delighted to welcome visitors this summer. We really do offer something for everyone, from scenic walking routes to fascinating history to some excellent bars and restaurants. And we are superbly connected to the rest of Greater Manchester”.