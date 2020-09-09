Ramsbottom theatre company launch monologue competition

The theatre company, Summerseat Players are launching a new and exciting competition which will uncover new pieces of writing from writers across the North West, with organisers looking for a fresh and individualistic piece of monologue writing that will have the audience off their seats.

Six winners will be chosen from the judging panel, three adults and three young people taking home a money can’t buy experience in having their work on show. Set in a park or open space location, entries can look forward to having their work produced professionally by Michael Wray, a practising filmmaker who has worked for Sky and the BBC.

With shorter and sharper videos and Youtube clips on the rise in a digital world, monologues could become the must watch form of theatre in the coming years.

Organiser in chief Stephen Davies, is out on the hunt for three minute show stopping monologues that will feature alongside the work of BAFTA and Olivier winner Tim Whitnall.

“We wanted to come up with an idea to remind people that the theatre is still here and to get people involved, getting the community to produce some work, even though it cannot be live right now.

We are delighted to be working with Tim. Before the pandemic we were asked to perform some work that he had written, then the pandemic happened and things got put back or cancelled. We thought that if we attached a name to our competition then that could only make what we are doing better”.

In looking for a monologue, Davies is looking for a piece of writing featuring only one character speaking, this needing to showcase the writers talents as much as possible, where their trademark style of writing comes seeping through the page.

“You only have three minutes, so we need a character that is interesting. What we are looking for is a good character. What are the characteristics of the character, does it make the audience feel happy, sad or angry? What emotion is the story giving to the reader?

In three minutes you can’t tell a whole story, but what the writer can do is make the story be as interesting as possible. That, in essence, is what we are looking for, and how you use the three minutes to the best of your ability.

The world is really your oyster, the beauty of this piece of writing is the different directions and angles you can take the work. Monologues can be very natural with just one person talking to an audience. Your work can be made into a poem almost as well.

You write because there is something to write about, like a form of expression. Whatever story you want to tell, come and bring it to us”.

With the arts industry and night-time economy struggling to get back on it’s feet, performer Davies believes theatre will get the nation back to normal life again, after keeping the country sane as people turned to the TV rather than their local pub for Saturday night entertainment.

In response to the worries of the arts industry Mr Davies said “I am massively worried. Culture is really important, the power that the arts have is so important. Drama is so crucial to people, for confidence, a way of expression and commenting on society. No other medium can do this. Drama is so important to the economy as well”.

However, due to the natural demand for live performance in the UK, the Summerseat Players director is confident that the audiences will be back when the time is right for a curtain raising return.

“The arts always adapts and will always find a way to adapt and to survive whilst staying relevant. Arts needs people, so as long as there are people, there will be arts, because people need arts.

People have watched Netflix, the National Theatre Company, it is the arts have kept people going. People started being creative during lockdown and creativity should always be at the forefront of everything”.

If you fancy wowing Stephen Davies and his fellow judges, send your monologue entries to submissions@summerseatplayers.co.uk. The closing date is 1st October.

For more information, please visit the Summerseat Players facebook page at www.facebook.com/summerseatplayers