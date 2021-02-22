Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown – full details

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon.

Announcing the new measures to MP’s in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson confirmed the lockdown will be released in four steps.

Step 1 starting on March 8th will include the opening of all schools and colleges as well as recreation or exercise with your household or one other person.

On March 29th, the rule of six will return with 6 people or two households being able to meet outdoors. Outdoor sport and leisure facilities will also be able to re-open, organised outdoor sport for both children & adults. Also from March 29th, people will no longer be legally bound to ‘stay at home’

Funerals with a maximum attendance of 30, as well as weddings with a maximum attendance of 6 will be able to take place.

Step 2 consists of indoor leisure re-opening, outdoor attractions (including Zoos, theme parks & drive-in cinemas), libraries and community centres, personal care premises, all retail & outdoor hospitality.

Also within Step 2 – Weddings and receptions can take place with a maximum attendance of 15 can take place. Event pilots will also begin.

Step 3 will see the return of indoor hospitality, entertainment and attractions, as well as some large events including conferences theatre and concert performances and sports events.

Weddings, receptions, funerals and commemorative events including wakes will also be able to take place on a larger scales with up to 30 attendees.

Step 4 which will come into force no earlier than mid-June, will see no legal limits on social contact, nightclubs re-opening, removing all limits on events such as weddings.

Each step within the roadmap will be separated by 5 weeks and a weeks notice will be given on the introduction of a new step

