My Wild Garden Week launched by My Wild City

It’s the height of summer and our gardens are looking great – but are they great for wildlife?

The lockdown encouraged us all to get closer to our local wildlife and we’ve been comforted by the familiar sounds, sights and smells of nature close to home. For those of us lucky enough to have a garden or balcony of our own it’s been a joy to watch the space evolve and transform with the changing seasons so closely.

With our connection to nature deepening it’s time to think about what we can give back in return. A really simple but very effective way of giving our local wildlife some extra support is to take a look at our own gardens and outdoor spaces.

Recent studies led by Manchester Metropolitan University found that gardens contributed one third of the total spaces for wildlife in Manchester and with nearly 2,000 My Wild Garden pledges from schools, businesses and individuals already, you can see just how quickly and effectively we can make a real change to the place we live. Not just for wildlife, but for people too.

Hilary Wood, My Wild City Project Officer said: “It can be as simple as leaving a part of your lawn to grow long or you might want to try growing some wild flowers. Any action, in any space, no matter how big or small makes a huge difference to the wildlife living there. Even better if your neighbour or someone on your street does something in their garden for wildlife too. This helps create a network of safe spaces for wildlife to get food, drink, find a mate or a resting stop on their travels.

We also know how important that connection to nature is for our own health and wellbeing too. In our recent Nearby Nature survey we found that 99% or respondents said that being able to connect with nature during the lockdown was important. When we create these little pockets for wildlife to thrive we make safe spaces for ourselves as well.”

From Monday 10th till Friday 14th August we are hosting a My Wild Garden week online to support you in making a few simple changes for wildlife where you live. The week will include Facebook live sessions from a wild garden in Manchester every morning at 10am as well as podcasts, blogs and lots of great resources to help you get inspired.

My Wild City is a partnership project between the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside and Manchester City Council, funded by Esmée Fairbairn Foundation. Our aim is to create a nature-rich city that puts wildlife right on

our doorsteps, giving everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of wildlife every day. This year, we partnered up with Greater Manchester Combined Authority to launch the My Wild Garden campaign as part of the My Wild City project and Greater Manchester’s 5 Year Environment Plan.

Keep up with all the action on our Facebook page – @lancashirewildlifetrust and download your free My Wild Garden guide to get started today by visiting: www.lancswt.org.uk/mywildcity. Find out more about Greater Manchester’s plans and how you can get involved visit www.naturegreatermanchester.com.