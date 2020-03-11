MATT LUCAS TO HOST GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

Funny Man Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig to host Great British Bake Off along side current host, Noel Fielding.

It came as a HUGE shock to all of us when Sandi announced she was stepping down from her three year stint on the hit channel 4 show.

In a statement Lucas said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Noel also released a statement saying: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

The master baker himself, Paul Hollywood, was also thrilled with the new addition saying “fantastic addition to the team” – yes, he is a man of very few words.

The hit show moved to Channel 4 in 2016 in a shock move with the deal being worth more than £75 million.

There was lots of rumored names to take over Toksvig including former Bake Off contestants Liam Charles and Nadiya Hussain and the comedian Jo Brand.

Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, said: “We’re thrilled that one much-loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a Great Bake Off presenter: he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

We can’t wait to see Noel and Matt make the perfect comedy TV duo.

Ant and Dec, watch your NTA’s!