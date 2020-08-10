MAN ARRESTED after suspected hit and run in Whitefield

Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield is closed in both directions this evening after a serious collision.

It is reported that the incident is a hit and run with no further details on the patient other than being a female pedestrian.

It has been reported that one land ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, air ambulance and 2 police units are at the scene but this is as yet unconfirmed.

⚠️Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield ⛔ Road is closed in both directions between Stand Lane and Dales Lane due to an RTC 🔃 Seek alternative route ⏳ Delays expected 👉 Follow #TfGMTraffic pic.twitter.com/8Lz8u6hMsN — Transport for Greater Manchester (@OfficialTfGM) August 10, 2020

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said “Collision between vehicle and female pedestrian at around 4.30pm on Radcliffe New Road, close to the Esso garage. The pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Man aged 35 arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. No confirmed age on pedestrian at this stage.”

North West Ambulance Service have been contacted.

Bus Services are also delayed in the area of the incident

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE Due to traffic congestion around Radcliffe due to incident on Radcliffe new road our #GNW98 has av. delays 15 min, max delays 16 mins, apologies for the inconvenience ^AW — Go North West (@gnwbus) August 10, 2020

More on this as we get it.