MAN ARRESTED after suspected hit and run in Whitefield

Radcliffe New Road, Whitefield is closed in both directions this evening after a serious collision.
It is reported that the incident is a hit and run with no further details on the patient other than being a female pedestrian.
It has been reported that one land ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, air ambulance and 2 police units are at the scene but this is as yet unconfirmed.
In a statement Greater Manchester Police said “Collision between vehicle and female pedestrian at around 4.30pm on Radcliffe New Road, close to the Esso garage. The pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Man aged 35 arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. No confirmed age on pedestrian at this stage.”
North West Ambulance Service have been contacted.
Bus Services are also delayed in the area of the incident
More on this as we get it.
Leave a Reply