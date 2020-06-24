Local Courier firm donates more than £100,000 to local Lancashire wildlife group

You need to add a widget, row, or prebuilt layout before you’ll see anything here. 🙂

A local courier firm EcoSpeed has donated £100,000 to help support and protect wildlife in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and North Merseyside.

Peatlands across the North West have benefited hugely from Ecospeed help they work closely to fight climate change and play a huge role in Carbon Capture.

Ever since the company’s inception in 2011, EcoSpeed has donated 10% of their profits each month to Lancashire Wildlife Trust as part of their Natural Carbon Capture Scheme. This has allowed for significant restoration work to be undertaken across numerous peatland sites.

Peatlands not only provide habitats for large numbers of specialised plants and animals, but are also a vital natural resource in the fight against climate change, being able to store and absorb huge amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

EcoSpeed Director, Jay Knight, said, “We wanted our business to have a USP and had looked into other carbon offsetting schemes, but most of the options were for offshore schemes in other parts of the world and we wanted something more local.

I grew up in Greater Manchester and have spent my whole life bird-watching around these parts, so the fact that the money is being used locally is really important to us. Knowing that we are helping to support the environment and wildlife of our local area is fantastic, and we have even had the opportunity to actually visit some of the sites that our donations have been able to help support.”

Lancashire Peatlands Initiative Project Officer, Mike Longden, commented, “EcoSpeed’s donations have made a huge difference to our work. We have lost more than 96% of the lowland raised peat bogs in our region, but by restoring them back to health they create amazing habitats and globally important carbon sinks.

It’s wonderful to be supported by a company who really care about the work that we do and about making a difference on their own doorsteps.”

Steve Gravener, EcoSpeed Director, said, “It’s great to have passed the £100,000 donation mark! We never thought we’d be able to give that much money, but as the business has grown it’s gone beyond our expectations.

“The business is quite successful for many different reasons but our partnership with Lancashire Wildlife Trust is definitely one of them. The courier market is very competitive and the fact that we can offer these green credentials differentiates us from other businesses and our customers really respond to that.

We have also found that it has made a difference to us being able to win contracts with larger national and international firms”

As an organisation, Lancashire Wildlife Trust receives no government funding and so support from businesses are vital. By supporting their Natural Carbon Capture scheme your business can help to compensate for your carbon emissions and fight climate change on your doorstep. Find out more at https://www.lancswt.org.uk/support-us/carbon-capture-scheme.