Justice for Bury school girl, Shukri Abdi: Independent Police investigation into racism still ongoing

Shukri Abdi, was a “sweet and innocent” 12-year-old refugee from Somalia living in Bury who drowned in the River Irwell on the 27th June 2019. Her death was quickly treated as non-suspicious by the police, which has led to a public campaign for justice and an independent police inquiry to investigate institutionalised racism in the case.

On a hot summer’s afternoon on the 27th June 2019, Shukri Abdi went into the water of the River Irwell after school with classmates from Broad Oak, now renamed Hazel Wood High School, where she subsequently drowned.

An inquest into the death ruled that it was a tragic accident and there were no suspicious circumstances. However, her family insist the death was not an accident due to reports of bullying.

Shukri’s mother, Zamzam Ture, said she had no idea why her daughter was in the water as she could not swim.

The inquest heard a child claimed to have told her: “If you don’t get into the water, I’m going to kill you.”

A child who tried to save the life of Shukri also told the inquest that another child who took her to the river laughed for two minutes while she died.

The police handling of the 12-year-old Somali girl’s death has been criticised. For example, the officers only took witness statements from two of the four witnesses at the time of the death. The death was also ruled as an accident within just two weeks.

The police watchdog, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has conducted its own investigation into the tragic death of Shukri. It will examine an allegation that officers ‘prematurely concluded’ Shukri’s death wasn’t suspicious and that her family, who are Somalian refugees, were treated less favourably because of their ethnic background. The Greater Manchester Police have initially denied these allegations and the investigation is still ongoing, a year after the death.

The school has also been criticised for its handling of the case. Hazel Wood High School, previously named Broad Oak, has been accused of a complete rebrand to distance themselves from their negligence and failure in safeguarding.

There are concerning patterns of failure to meet adequate safeguarding measures against bullying at the school. In 2015, a teacher committed suicide because the MEN reports that she had experienced “strategic bullying” at work. Ofsted also concluded that the school was “inadequate”.

Hazel Wood High school conducted an internal report into the bullying claims of Shukri and found no evidence or awareness of bullying.

The family’s solicitor, Attiq Malik, was dissatisfied with the report. He stated, “We have lost all confidence in the police, we have lost all confidence in the school.”

One of Shukri’s friends, at a press conference said, “Shukri was bullied, no matter what anybody else says.

“She wanted friends, she wanted to be accepted. She was lonely. If somebody wanted to be her friend she would do anything.”

Shukri came to the UK with her mother and four siblings after they fled conflict in Somalia. Shukri was brought up in a refugee camp in Kenya. She and her family came to the UK as part of the vulnerable persons resettlement scheme in which refugees are vetted by the UN. Only the most vulnerable individuals and families are accepted on to the scheme.

Bury is a predominantly white area, accounting for 88% of the local population. In the current context of the British political landscape, where immigration is often associated with a negative economic impact, it is understandable that a refugee Somali family might face difficulties living in the local area. Significant racism accusations are not new in Bury, for example, council leaders were accused of racism against elected officials and Bury Football club was often criticised for racial abuse against opponents and players.

Bashir Ibrahim, a human rights activist and an organiser of the protests that occurred last summer said,

“This young girl was failed”

“She was failed when she was alive and she’s still being failed now she’s dead”.

Hazel Wood High School and Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.