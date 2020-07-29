Here are a list of eateries in Bury and Rochdale taking part in the ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’

From Monday, (3rd August), many pubs and restaurants will take part in a new Government incitive to help the hospitality industry kick back into gear following their re-opening at the start of the month.

In Bury places including Bap, McDonalds, Leckenbys and Costa Coffee, West Ivy and the bella italia are some of the places taking part in the scheme.

In Rochdale, members of the hospitality sector including Royal Toby Hotel, The Elephant and Castle, Gordon Rigg Bistro and so many more will also give customers an oppurtunity to have a discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Find more about eateries in Rochdale: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant/results?postcode=O+L11+3HE

Find more about eateries in Bury: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant/results?postcode=BL9+0SW

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme opens on 3 August 2020.

You can use the ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ at a participating establishment: