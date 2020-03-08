HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020!

International Women’s Days 2020 is celebrating all things women and what fantastic things we have to celebrate.

Windscreen Wipers, Monopoly, Fire Exits, Dishwasher, Home Solar Energy and Beer are just SOME of the amazing things that were invented by Women across the generations.

Today we celebrate all the fantastic achievements of women.

Here at Roch Valley Radio, we would like to say our very own THANK YOU.

Thank you for being you, for being glamorous, or not glamourous, for being you, thank you.

Remember, you are beautiful, you are gorgeous and you ARE strong!

Women across the world, you rock!