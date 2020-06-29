New Greater Manchester plan outlined to tackle violent crime

Greater Manchester has seen a sharp reduction in crime in the past year, yet the GMCA (Greater Manchester Central Authority) are not getting complacent any time soon.

Lead by Mayor Andy Burnham, a newer appraoch has been outlined in order to tackle crime and create a safer region. In a post COVID-19 world with crime expected to rise once people leave their front doors again, an all new community lead appraoch will be taken to deal with violent crime.

“We are in a position to recruit extra police officers and our enforcement will be different to tackle violence” said the Mayor, who lead the press conference.

“This means a community lead approach. Working with people. a road equality plan and community lead pilots within the GMCA. Any solution we find starts with hope and giving youngsters the best possible start in life”.

Working out the plan to tackle crime in each individual region will be the blueprint to tackle crime. Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes confirmed a huge focus on the way to deal with crime is gettong tougher on the sources who provide the weapons in the first place.

“The damage violent crime causes blights their lives for those who are caught up in it. Between 2015-18 knife crime soared for example. This is vital to address. This means intervening early, gathering data, improving the amount of police officers on our streets, taking weapons off our streets and reducing violence. This can mean testing the retailers who sell these dangerous weapons and directly engaging with young people”.

Seeking out a stronger alternate life will be the key motivation to tackling violent crime. Education, employment and volunteering are the key areas indentified.

Helen Lowey, Bolton’s Director of Public Health said.

“Education is key amongst all groups. Understanding the way we behave with other people is vital to that. The plan is all about looking into every single oppourtunity. It is all about a whole host of oppurtunities we can create, including working with parents. We cannot police our way out of this problem or only educate our way out of this, the plan fits around a whole host of oppurtunities that we can create”.

Ibrahim Ismail, part of the Bolton Solidarity Community Association reaffirmed the belief that the 10 GMCA regions can keep crime to a minimum if they all work in unison, yet sticking with a region based plan.

Ismail said, “Our plan will be tested in different areas. We need to follow an area based solution. This will follow local support and local intelligence, taking power into our own hands. We live in times where trust needs to be built. Let’s now work together”.