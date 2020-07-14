Former Ramsbottom Cricket Club chairman suspended following twitter account controversy

Former Ramsbottom Cricket club Chairman Rod Hamer has been suspended from the cricket club following a series of controversial twitter comments from his own account.

Having recently resigned from his role as club chairman, the Acre Bottom Club have now suspended him from accessing the ground.

This follows a series of offensive tweets the club have concluded Mr Hamer should be suspended from his role.

On their website, Ramsbottom cricket Club released this statement.

“Further to our statement on Saturday, the General Committee have met and agreed unanimously to suspend former chairman Rod Hamer from the cricket club grounds and premises with immediate effect pending a formal disciplinary hearing to be held within the next seven days. This has been done in full consultation with the Lancashire Cricket Foundation.

Ramsbottom Cricket Club would like to make it crystal clear that the views and sentiments expressed by Mr Hamer in his private Twitter account are in no way in line with our own values and ethos. We deplore them. Our code of conduct clearly states that members will ‘treat everyone equally and not discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, disability, race, ethnic origin, nationality, colour, parental or marital status, religious belief, class or social background, sexual preference or political belief.’ These are not empty words to tick a box; we stand by them.

Visitors to the club on Saturday would have seen a ground full of young cricketers, the majority female, as we safely hosted our first junior games of the season. Having said that, we clearly have work to do and we will be engaging with the relevant external bodies in the coming weeks to help us achieve that.

Anyone, from any walk of life, who wants to wield a bat or bowl a ball is welcome to come and play at Acre Bottom. Anyone who wants to come down and enjoy the off-field facilities is welcome.

We will be issuing a further statement once the disciplinary process is complete”.