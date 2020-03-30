Donation Fund set up for the NHS staff at Fairfield General Hospital

Ciara Connell got in contact with our news team to tell us about the fundraising appeal she is doing on behalf of her friend Emma Wallwork who is a Nurse Manager working in the COVID-19 ICU Unit at Fairfield General Hospital.

She’s set up a Just Giving page to support the NHS staff on Friday following the applause for the NHS and service workers on Thursday evening. Writing on the page on Friday she said “I keep seeing ideas of how we can help whilst being at home. I’ve got an idea for the local people of Fairfield Hospital. The clapping for the NHS and service workers last night was wonderful but there is something we all can do to assist those who are still working. We can make their working environment better for their breaks. They need bottled water, fresh food and snacks to eat. It really is the little things.”

My friend Emma NURSE MANAGER WORKING IN THE COVID 19 ICU THAT HAS BEEN CHANGED FROM THEATRES THIS IS AT FAIRFIELD GENERAL HOSPITAL BURY) asked the other day for bottled water for her staff. She loves her team and I know A lot of them as they are my friends also. They were preparing the unit and she wants her staff to be able to drink and I know when all dressed up in PPE it’s hot and sweaty.

If they could have an area where they have bottled water they drink it and can then bin the bottles to infection control.

I know what they’re staff room is like as well. They are getting extra staff ie; physios to turn the patients, and people are being trained to work in other areas. I wouldn’t even like to think where everyone puts their sandwiches they take to work. They need to stay healthy.

I know businesses are sending bits of deliveries but wouldn’t it be nice for the staff to choose what they want/need.

I’ve already emailed some bigger companies for bottled water and some dropped some off but this will be going on for weeks/months. Some I’ve had no reply but I can be persistent when I need to be so will keep on at them. They need a constant supply. I know Emma is always first to the bar to buy the drinks so would really think it would be lovely that she isn’t asking friends and family for things for the staff on the frontline and has the luxury to order the staff what they need. She has other things she could be doing.

After being so ill myself with suspected corona as they’re not testing in self-isolation, I just thought this is the least I can do.

They will be the people that save your life if you go into hospital.

I saw a post this morning where an NHS worker went into Tesco to get biscuits and a very kind man had given Tesco money to pay for items such as this. It really is the little things. He’s self employed and still thinking of others.

Any money raised will be sent to Emma and know it will be spent with the best intentions. She can distribute it to the other hospital areas that are also in need.

Over £2500 has been raised for the fund so far, you can support the team by visiting here.