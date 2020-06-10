Bury Council and NHS Bury CCG pledge action against inequality

Bury Council and NHS Bury clinical comissioning Group (CCG) have launched a major scheme to tackle inequality against the BAME community.

A recent study by Public Health England has given evidence that black and minority ethnics are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

As a result, Bury Council and NHS Bury CCG have therefore committed to an individual and proactive risk assessment for members of their workforces defined as vulnerable, including people from BAME communities.

In the coming years the council will do more to attract workers from diverse backgrounds to higher senior positions within the workforce in an aim to reflect Bury’s diversity. This will mean attracting wider talent from wider communities.

Councillor Tahir Rafiq, cabinet member for corporate affairs and human resources gave his reponse:

“I am delighted that the Bury partnership of Bury Council and NHS Bury Clinical Commissioning Group are committed to furthering equality between all parts of our diverse communities, our borough’s key strength, and improving outcomes for all. It is imperative we take further action in pursuit of this objective and I am proud to be leading on this in my cabinet role.

“It is important to protect our BAME communities and other vulnerable groups during the current pandemic and ensure that our organisations and culture is equality-proofed and provides the conditions for a diverse workforce and partnership to thrive.”

Leader of Bury Council, Eamonn O’Brien gave his reaction to this news.

“The killing of George Floyd in America has shone a light, yet again, on the presence of racism and discrimination in our world. In Bury, we are proud of our diversity and celebrate our vibrant mix of race, culture and communities. We cannot become complacent about the threats to this.

Racism and hate anywhere is a threat to peace and cohesion everywhere.

Through the response to the coronavirus we have seen the best of our communities working together. We must be equally united in tackling racism and inequality.”