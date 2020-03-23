BREAKING: YOU MUST STAY AT HOME SAYS PM BORIS JOHNSON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people MUST stay home and Police WILL disburse any crowds in public places.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this evening (23 March) addressed the nation to announce a national emergency.

Police can and will enforce rules and can issue fines.

From this evening people should only leave their homes for the following basic needs: basic shopping necessities, one form of exercise a day, any medical needs and care for vulnerable people and travelling to and from work, only if absolutely necessary.

The PM advised that you should NOT be meeting friends and should not be meeting family who do not live in your home.

All non-food shops will close immediately to include electrical shops and places of worship.

Gatherings of 2 people or more should no longer go ahead including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies but excluding funerals.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be disbursed.