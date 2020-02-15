Today’s local sporting fixtures affected by Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis looks to affect the sporting programme this weekend as Storm Ciara did last weekend.

Ramsbottom United’s home game against Ossett United has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Radcliffe FC’s home game against Buxton has also been called off due to a waterlogged pitch

Rochdale’s home game against Tranmere Rovers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

The Roch Valley Radio sports team return tomorrow as we are LIVE from the AJ Bell Stadium as Rochdale Hornets host York Acorn in the Challenge Cup. Tune in to our coverage with Adam Clark & Andrew Grundy on our Xtra service via our ‘Listen Live’ page