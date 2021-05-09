The long wait is over for Hornets ladies as they return to action

Rochdale Hornets Ladies face Warrington Wolves Reds this afternoon, (Sunday 09th May) in their opening fixture of the League 1 season, ahead of an exciting year which includes the Rugby League World Cup for all Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair teams. This will be the first time the team have taken to the field in over 18-months, However, the women’s game is going from strength to strength, with more than 100 girl’s teams are set to compete in 2021, and a record number of players. Up to 26 women’s teams will take their place in the three divisions below Super League level when the competition returns this weekend.

Hornets Ladies coach Kirsty Crehan told us that there is huge positivity around the ladies’ game at the moment, and to be part of this is an exciting prospect. Kirsty went on to say, “We envisage that the pathway at Rochdale will continue to grow over the coming months and years”. Kirsty says that the team have set targets to build upon previous seasons, whilst competing and improving in every fixture, both as a team and individually. This starts tomorrow in what is expected to be a tough challenge, but one that everyone at the club is excited to be part of. The ladies have been making a gradual return to training since September last year and have been working hard in preparation for tomorrows eagerly anticipated start to the season.

Claire Collins who was announced as captain for the 2021 season earlier in the week echoed Kirsty’s excitement in the growth of women’s rugby, and highlights that the super league is really taking off and is confident that the World Cup later this year will be a catalyst for growth too. When discussing Hornets prospects for the season ahead, Claire said “We’ve come quite far in a short space of time, we’ve got a good mixture of youth & I’ll say experience, and lots of girls coming from playing Union. I think we are all understanding of each other’s strengths and are looking forward to seeing how we all come together on the pitch”. The new team captain went on to highlight that the team have had “good numbers” at training, and have worked on some game plays, however, unfortunately as friendly preseason fixtures have not been a possibility this year, it means that they will “just have to see how it all pans out with actual opposition in front of us!”

When looking at targets for the season ahead, Claire said that the Initial target will be to settle into their own game and find out how they work together as a team. They will aim to concede fewer points than their last competitive season in 2019, and to keep performing consistently well throughout the season. Claire says that “Overall, we would love to win as many games as possible and see where that takes us!”.

On a personal note, the new captain said that she would like to develop as a player, commenting that coming from Football/Union, getting used to the pace and physicality of the game whilst trying to create as many chances as possible for the girls around her and maybe taking some, herself will be a personal target. As a captain Claire hopes to try and get the best out of the players around her by encouraging & motivating them as much possible.

When commenting on the lengthy layoff since the last competitive fixtures, Claire said “It’s been a long wait! This will be my first competitive fixture for Hornets having only previously played in friendlies before Covid hit!”. When asked about tomorrows opposition Warrington Wolves Reds, Claire said that they are a young team, so they are expecting them to be quick off the mark! But as long as hornets focus on their own game and keep their defence tight, they have every chance. More than anything, Claire said that she is looking forward to “seeing some of our girls get the ball and watch them do their thing! We’ve got some exciting players and I am looking forward to that first match, try, run, tackle!”

The team continue to invite new players to join the team, plus other opportunities to get involved as match day volunteers in roles such as Water Carriers, Team Manager, and Assistant Coach. To get involved or to find out more, contact Kirsty Crehan on 07931432470 or kirsty.crehan@hornetsrugbyleague.com.

Elsewhere today there is also action in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup where Warrington Wolves take on Castleford Tigers, York City Knights play Wigan Warriors, St Helens play Featherstone Rovers, and Leeds Rhinos take on Bradford Bulls for a place in the semi-final.

Rochdale Hornets men’s team will also be kicking off their Betfred League 1 season this afternoon when they welcome West Wales Raiders to the Crown Oil Arena. Live match commentary will be available from Adam Clark and Andrew Grundy on Roch Valley Radio.