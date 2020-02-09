Rochdale Hornets match postponed due to Storm Ciara

Rochdale Hornets Challenge Cup fixture against York Acorn has been postponed.

The club confirmed earlier this morning that today’s Challenge Cup fixture between Rochdale Hornets & York Acorn at the Crown Oil Arena had been postponed due to the weather.

A new date will be agreed and announced by the clubs in due course.

CEO Steve Kerr said: “On arrival at the stadium this morning the initial concern was the strength of wind, however, the pitch is underwater and has been deemed unplayable by the match official. Further details will follow on the re-arrangement. We apologies to fans for any inconvenience.”

Hornets’ next scheduled match is away to Coventry in the League 1 opening weekend next Sunday.