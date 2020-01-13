Match Report – Hornets defeat Oldham 18-12

Rochdale Hornets regained the Law Cup after a well-battled match at the Crown Oil Arena on a cold January afternoon.

Hornets dominated in the first half; three tries were scored. Lewis Sheridan scored the first try after a great surging run from Shaun Ainscough, unfortunately, it wasn’t converted by Sam Freeman nor was the second try that was scored by Freeman himself. Andy Lea got the third continuing his good scoring form from last week with a great try after brilliant build-up play from Seta Tala & Callum Marriott. Rochdale lead 14-0 at the break.

Oldham grew into the game in the second half, their first try came from David Hewitt converted well by Dan Abram, their second was scored and converted by the former Hornets man. Hornets scored their final try 15 minutes from time, Luke Howden made some great play downfield to crash over for Hornets. Oldham were knocking on the door in the final few minutes, but they couldn’t get past Matt Calland’s solid backline. Hornets came out winners by 18 points to 12.

Shaun Ainscough was named Rochdale’s man of the match for another outstanding performance on the wing Andy Mazey presented Shaun with a bottle of champagne that was very useful in the trophy lift, Danny Langtree was named the Oldham man of the match and was awarded with the Heritage Trust Trophy.

Then the man who captained Hornets to promotion in the 1989/90 season, John Woods presented current Hornets captain Sean Pencywicz with the Law Cup. Hornets have now won the Law Cup 21 times in the 69 matches for it.

Hornets – Freeman, Ainscough, Tala, Calland, Bloomfield, L Sheridan, Jackson, Hesketh, Pencywicz, Carr, Forster, Syme, Lea. (Interchanges – Nixon, Marriott, D Sheridan, Fowden, Hartley, Whitehead, Aspin)

Oldham – Abram, Kay, Worthington, Hutchings, Johnson, Charnock, Hewitt, Joy, Owen, Spencer, Langtree, Bridge, Bent (Interchanges – Brook, Wilkinson, Aaronson, Igbinedion)

Referee: J. Smith