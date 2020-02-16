Hornets win comfortably in the Challenge Cup

Rochdale Hornets are through to Round Four of the Challenge Cup as they beat York Acorn 54-10 at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford

Hornets played at the AJ Bell Stadium due to the fact that the pitch at the Crown Oil Arena was unplayable and the tie needed to be played this weekend, as the next round takes place next weekend.

The ‘home team’ were ahead within two minutes of the start, Sam Freeman dummied his way through the York Acorn defence to score his first try of the afternoon which he converted well.

Hornets second try came just four minutes later when Jamie Tracey scored after Acorn gave possession away, the try was also converted by Freeman.

York Acorn made good pressure ahead of the Hornets third try but that didn’t stop Lewis Sheridan as he made his way through the defence with ease. Freeman continued his 100% record by converting the try.

The visitors made good passages of play in parts including one which started off by the full-back Joe Budd making a brilliant touch that a top footballer would be proud of.

Things got a bit tasty shortly after as Jamie Tracey was sent to the sin bin for a swinging arm at one of the York Acorn players.

Acorn tried to make a breakthrough with nine minutes to go to half-time, they played it well down the wing but the Hornets player forced him into touch.

Hornets fans favourite Dale Bloomfield, who returned to the club recently scored the fourth try of the afternoon when he crossed the line well after the Hornets made a good passage of play from one flank to the other. Freeman converted without an issue.

Sam Freeman got his second try just before half-time, after a great ball from Lewis Sheridan who fed in Freeman to score. Freeman stepped up to convert his own try.

Hornets went in at the break with a comfortable 30-0 lead.

Rochdale scored again ten minutes after the re-start after Ben Calland broke through the line too scored. Freeman converted with ease. Calland had his second of the afternoon just five minutes later as he broke well down the right side to score. Freeman converted to continue his 100% record from the boot.

Adam Hesketh got himself on the scoresheet with twenty minutes to go after he was fed the ball well by Luke Fowden. Freeman converted the try well in the heavy wind.

York managed to get some points on the board a couple of minutes later, good play by Acorn saw them fire the ball wide and scored by the flag on the left-wing. The try was scored by centre Ryan Gallacher but the conversion was missed by Antony Chilton

Acorn got a second try after a good few minutes of pressure on the Hornets defence. Hardcastle scored the try and it was converted well by Chilton.

Hornets scored their final try with three minutes to go, Jack Higginson linked up well with Dale Bloomfield to score the try. Sam Freeman converted well to gain a 100% conversion rate this afternoon, he was awarded the Hornets man of the match.

Rochdale Hornets will face the British Army in Round 4 next weekend, you’ll be able to hear it LIVE on Roch Valley Radio.

Rochdale Hornets – Sam Freeman, Dale Bloomfield, Ben Calland, Jack Higginson, Shaun Ainscough, Lewis Sheridan, Sam Hopkins, Adam Hesketh, Ben Moores, Jordan Syme, Jamie Tracey, Liam Whalley, Andy Lea.

Bench – Callum Marriott, Declan Sheridan, Luke Fowden, Adam Carr.

York Acorn – Joe Budd, Callum Worthington, Mark Sanderson, Ryan Gallacher, Luke Swales, Antony Chilton, Lewis Brown, Tim Stubbs, James Mountford, Adam Endersby, Jordan Hyde, Elliott Bulmer, Tom Holder.

Bench – Lewis Lord, Jack Byrnes, Alex Hardcastle, Adam Speck.

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: TBC