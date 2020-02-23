Hornets through to Round 5 of the Challenge Cup

Rochdale Hornets made it through to Round 5 of the Challenge Cup by beating the British Army by 54 points to 10.

The Army took the lead within two minutes, Kieron Roche made a great kick forward, Peter Holmes chased the ball down to score the first try of the afternoon. Roche missed the resulting conversion.

Hornets were level four minutes later after a good run forward by Ben Calland and a few passes later it was with Andy Lea who scored Hornets first try. Sam Freeman converted well.

Rochdale scored their second just three minutes later, Lewis Sheridan passed to Calland who scored his first try of the afternoon in the corner. Freeman’s second kick went just wide.

Twenty-two minutes in the Hornets scored their third. Sam Hopkins scored his first of the afternoon after he beat the Army fullback to score. Freeman added the extras.

Hornets added to the score, with nine minutes to go to the break. Andy Lea showed off his kicking skills as he reached Shaun Ainscough, who scored in the corner. Freeman missed the conversion.

The Army added their second try of the afternoon with four minutes to half-time, Declan Baines fed the ball through to Sean Beevor to score.

Just before half-time, the Hornets lost Dale Bloomfield to injury, it looked like some kind of head injury.

The Hornets lead by 20 points to 10 at the break.

Hornets got out of the traps well in the second half, they scored their fifth try within two minutes of the restart. Jamie Tracey went over to score after the Hornets put a good few passes together. Freeman converted well.

Rochdale lost their second player to injury on forty-six minutes, winger Shaun Ainscough was carried from the field by the Hornets medical team. With the injury to Ainscough, Dec Sheridan moved into the centres while Ben Moores came back on at Hooker.

A mistake from the Army scrum allowed Hornets to score again on forty-eight minutes, Ben Calland capitalised and scored his second try of the afternoon. Freeman scored the conversion.

Hornets gave away a few penalties in the second half but the defence stood strong and the Army couldn’t get through.

Jack Higginson scored his first try of the afternoon, some of the crowd thought the Hornets centre had pushed the ball into touch but referee John McMullen gave the try, which Freeman converted.

Ryan Watkin was sent to the sin bin with thirteen minutes to go after a coming together in the middle of the field.

Ben Calland completed his hat-trick just a minute later, the conversion was missed by Freeman.

Hornets added two more tries before full-time, Adam Hesketh and Jamie Tracey scored within the final four minutes. Freeman converted both to put Rochdale Hornets into Round 5 of the Challenge Cup.

Post-match Hornets head-coach Matt Calland was full of praise for the visiting side “they came here and gave it a really good shot, they caught us at the beginning, I thought we got out of the box really slowly”

Calland also talked about the Hornets man of the match Andy Lea “he came from Thatto Heath, he’s showed great determination to get in the team, he talks really well and leads from the front, he’s got a great pair of hands and a great work ethic.”

Matt also gave us an update on the injuries sustained to Ainscough and Bloomfield, “He (Shaun) has gone to hospital to get an x-ray on his ankle and his knee it doesn’t look good, we lost Bloomfield as well with a head injury, we’ll just have to see what happens this week with those two”

Sean Penkywicz missed out again through injury today and Calland ‘hoped’ he’ll be back for the next game.

Teams

Rochdale Hornets – Sam Freeman, Shaun Ainscough, Ben Calland, Jack Higginson, Dale Bloomfield, Lewis Sheridan, Jordan Syme, Adam Hesketh, Ben Moores, Sam Hopkins, Jamie Tracey, Callum Marriott, Andy Lea.

Subs (all used) – Luke Fowden, Adam Carr, Liam Whalley, Dec Sheridan.

British Army – Kieron Roche, Emosi Nadaubale, Peter Holmes, Uraia Naulusala, Ben O’Connell, Declan Baines, Ryan Watkin, Matthew Scott, Tom Zuger, Sam Coleman, Arron McBride, Jefeti Vakalalabure, Michael Hoyle.

Subs (all used) – Richard Cummings, Michael Harrison, Sean Beevor, Oliver Toms.

Attendance – 400

Referee – John McMullen (Wigan)