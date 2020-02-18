Hornets appoint Penkywicz as captain for 2020

Rochdale Hornets head coach Matt Calland has confirmed that Sean Penkywicz will be the Rochdale Hornets captain for the 2020 season.

The 37-year-old joined Hornets ahead of the 2020 season and has impressed the fans in pre-season by playing and scoring well against both Widnes & Oldham, he missed Sunday’s Challenge Cup game against York Acorn with a knee injury.

Andy Lea who joined from Thatto Heath in the offseason has been appointed vice-captain while Winger and fan-favourite Shaun Ainscough has also been appointed as club captain.

Calland spoke to the Hornets club website and said “Sean is probably the most experienced player in the squad,”

“I’ve coached him before at Halifax where he was captain there as well. He leads by example and you know what you’re getting from him.

“He’s coming to the twilight of his career so we have to be careful what he does in training, but I know come game day that he’s going to give 110%. He leads right from the front which is what you want.

“Andy has come in with a great attitude. He talks well, his attitude is spot on. He will be supporting Penky.

“Shaun is another experienced member in the squad and he leads by example and he’s a popular member. He always leads from the front on game day, he always gets in double figures in his carries and he always gets us in the front foot.”

Rochdale Hornets host the British Army in Round 4 on Sunday at the Crown Oil Arena, you can hear the game LIVE and in full on Roch Valley Radio from 2.45pm. Kick-off is at 3pm.