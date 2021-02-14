Rochdale Hornets start the 2021 season at home to West Wales Raiders – full fixture list confirmed.

Rochdale Hornets along with the rest of the Championship and League One have confirmed their 2021 fixtures this afternoon.

There are a total of 18 league games in 2021, with nine home fixtures at the Crown Oil Arena.

The Hornets welcome West Wales Raiders at the Crown Oil Arena in the league opener on Sunday 9th May, with a 3:00 pm kick-off, with some of the biggest names in Welsh rugby league set to feature, including our Rochdale’s own Gavin Bennion and recent rugby union convert Gavin Henson.

Following the opening weekend, Matt Calland’s side are then set for six straight away games at Doncaster, Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears, Hunslet, Barrow Raiders & Workington Town, as the Crown Oil Arena undergoes pitch maintenance.

After those road trips, Hornets will return to the Crown Oil Arena to face North Wales Crusaders to conclude June’s fixtures.

July sees three fixtures with home games at the start and the end of the month against London Skolars & Workington Town, broken up by an away trip to West Wales Raiders.

Into the run-in of the season, August includes home fixtures against Keighley Cougars, Doncaster & Hunslet with away fixtures against London Skolars & North Wales Crusaders.

The season concluding in earlier September with two home games against Barrow Raiders & Coventry Bears.

Speaking after the fixture release, Hornets’ Head coach Matt Calland said: “We’re really looking forward to the season starting in May”.

“Pre-season is up and running and all the boys are excited to be back. There is a lot of hard work to be done in training and things are getting real now with the fixtures being released.

He added: “The first tie should be a cracker against West Wales who have recruited some real quality players, and the period of consecutive away games will be a challenge. I am delighted with the squad we have built and can’t wait for the first game.”

Hornets captain, Sean Penkywicz said: “It’s that time again where everyone’s looking forward to the fixtures coming out and players are planning on when you see your old teams and mates again.

“This year everyone will just be looking at the first game after the year we’ve had. It’s definitely been too long and hopefully, we’re now over the worst and we can get to keep to these dates as everyone’s missed game day and we hope to be back to normal soon.”

Last season Hornets had their season curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time the season was cancelled they had only played one league fixture due to a run in the Challenge Cup – a competition they aren’t taking part in this season.

Full fixture list:

May: 9th – West Wales 3:00 (H), 16th – Doncaster 3:00 (A), 23rd – Keighley 3:00 (A), 30th – Coventry 3:00 (A)

June: 6th – Hunslet 3:00 (A), 12th – Barrow 3:00 (A), 20th – Workington 2:00 (A), 27th – North Wales 3:00 (H)

July: 4th – London Skolars 3:00 (H), 10th – West Wales 3:00 (A), 25th – Workington 3:00 (H)

August: 1st – Keighley 3:00 (H), 8th – London Skolars 3:30 (A), 15th – Doncaster 3:00 (H), 22th – Hunslet 3:00 (H), 29th North Wales 2:30pm (A)

September: 5th – Barrow 3:00pm (H), 12th – Coventry 3:00pm (H)

