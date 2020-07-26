BURY AND ROCHDALE
HEALTHY RADIO

Rochdale Hornets distance from former volunteer after online video.

July 26, 2020
Rochdale Hornets distance from former volunteer after online video.

Local rugby league club, Rochdale Hornets have today (Sunday) distanced themselves from a former volunteer at the club after members of the public & supporters alerted them to a video online.

The club also confirmed that it’s been reported to the relevant authorities.

The statement read: ”Rochdale Hornets can confirm the club has been contacted by a number of concerned members of the public, and our supporters, in relation to a video circulated online.

These concerns have been reported to the authorities and it is a matter for the police.

The individual is a known supporter and was previously involved in a volunteer capacity at the club, however he is not involved in any official capacity. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Adam Clark
Rochdale Hornets, Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *