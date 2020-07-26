Rochdale Hornets distance from former volunteer after online video.

Local rugby league club, Rochdale Hornets have today (Sunday) distanced themselves from a former volunteer at the club after members of the public & supporters alerted them to a video online.

The club also confirmed that it’s been reported to the relevant authorities.

The statement read: ”Rochdale Hornets can confirm the club has been contacted by a number of concerned members of the public, and our supporters, in relation to a video circulated online.

These concerns have been reported to the authorities and it is a matter for the police.

The individual is a known supporter and was previously involved in a volunteer capacity at the club, however he is not involved in any official capacity. The club will make no further comment at this time.”