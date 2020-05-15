Rochdale’s fate remains unclear as League 2 season ends

The fate of Rochdale’s 19/20 campaign remains uncertain following the latest meeting between the EFL and League 1 clubs.

During Friday’s meeting, a decision could not be reached between the 23 clubs who make up League 1 on how to finish the current season.

A statement realised by the EFL following today’s meeting said;

“There were varied views shared in League One and it was determined that there would be a further period of reflection and consultation to understand what creative solutions could be implemented.

It was acknowledged that the need to find innovative and creative solutions was of paramount importance as was the need for decisions to be taken quickly.”

Talks between the clubs and the EFL are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.

One of the options believed to being discussed is the possibility of ending the current season. In League 2 the decision to end the season was voted for unanimously.

League 2 clubs have put in place a plan to finish the season based on points per game basis while still go ahead with the playoffs to decide who gets promoted to League 1 but have also suggested that relegation be removed. Any final decision still needs to be confirmed by the EFL and FA.

Ahead of today’s meeting, six League 1 clubs released a statement saying they had “no desire for voiding the season, points-per-game scenarios or letting a computer decide our footballing fate”. Notably, the six clubs who released this statement were pushing for promotion when the season was suspended.

Rochdale were 19th in the table and four points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand at the time the season was suspended and are yet to comment on today’s meeting.