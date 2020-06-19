Ramsbottom United receive pitch funding grant

Ramsbottom United have been awarded a £1500 Pitch Preparation Fund from EPL, the FA and the Government Football Foundation.

The Pitch Funding Grant has been set up to support clubs affected by COVID-19. The fund is afforded to clubs who have seen revenue reduced in recent months.

2020 has been a difficult year for Non-League clubs. The month of February was a washout due to heavy rain and the league seasons for steps 3-7 of the football pyramid were declared Null and Void in March.

The funds will ensure the pitch at the Riverside Stadium is safe and able to play on whenever football in the lower leagues returns.

The grant will help pay for the cost of materials, work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing, and other preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

The Rams are amongst a number of clubs being given support and guidance to the Football Foundation Grasskeeping Community. This is a free resource the foundation and FA have developed containing advice and guidance.

In light of the new investment, Ramsbottom Chairman Harry Williams gave his reaction.

“The club is delighted to receive this award at a time when funding for non-league football has never been more important”.

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said:

“This is a vital grant to help Ramsbottom United get their pitch match-fit. The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game. Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”