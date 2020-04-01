Ramsbottom United “desperately disappointed” by FA decision

Ramsbottom United have released a statement this evening saying they’re “desperately disappointed” at the action taken last week by the FA to declare the season null & void and expunge the season’s results.

The Rams sat second in the Northern Premier League North-West division when the season was suspended due to COVID-19 and their final game was a 1-0 win away at promotion rivals Marine.

The club said, “From our own perspective, this has totally ruined what had been an excellent campaign, and for the FA to jump in with what is an easy decision for them to merely waft a hand at hundreds of clubs and tens of thousands of individuals and ignore us all as though we do not matter, has caused much distress and controversy.

To act as swiftly as they did, in many eyes, was unnecessary, and gave very little time for the matter to be discussed fully. As a result, the FA have received many communications from the likes of the North West Counties League, over sixty clubs and numerous individuals asking that they do not ratify their original decision and take the time to seriously consider the impact on those hundreds of clubs and thousands of individuals. Indeed most Leagues and all clubs were not involved in the decision to effectively abandon clubs at non-league levels three to seven.

We, as a club, were certainly not involved in any deliberation.”

Hundreds of clubs from around the country have now signed an open letter to the FA, in the letter they said “We are writing to express our profound concern and displeasure regarding the decision to null and void entirely the 2019/20 playing season from steps three to six of the non-league, as well as tiers three to seven of the women’s non-league.

Our concern is grounded primarily in the needless and inexplicable haste exercised in reaching the decision, coupled with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs. The decision also disregards the millions of pounds invested and countless hours expended collectively by clubs, and so has critical financial implications.”

The total number of clubs that sign that letter is growing by the day and even EFL sides Peterborough & Lincoln City have added their names in the hope that the decision is turned around by the FA.

MPs Alex Cunningham (Stockton North) & Jacob Young (Redcar) are also separately asking the FA to reconsider.

We’ll keep across this developing story and update you on further news as and when we get it.

(Lead image credit – Haydan Ray Photography)