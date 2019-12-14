Match Report – Ramsbottom 5-0 Droylsden

A third consecutive 5 goal performance by Ramsbottom looked the more impressive following Iwyrah Gooden’s sending off.

The November player of the month saw red after a high foot challenge on a Droylsden defender. Even a wet pitch was not enough to knock the Rams out of their stride and were two nil up by half time as Josh Hmami and Nic Evangelinos were on target.

After the break the Rams really took hold of the game as Evangelinos scored again adding a third goal, then Naidole and Karl Jones rounded off another super display. The combination between Mason Fawns and Naidole was impressive for the fourth goal and the fifth from Jones was even more so.

The win moved Ramsbottom to third in the league and the win meant the Rams are now six weeks unbeaten.