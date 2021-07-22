BREAKING: Chris Willcock resigns as manager of Ramsbottom United

Chris Willcock has today resigned as manager of Ramsbottom United.

Willcock was appointed manager in October 2018 following the departure of Mark Fell to Lancaster City.

During his playing days, he played as a striker for the club making 31 appearances as a player for the club and scoring 17 goals between 2000 & 2002.

In a statement, Willcock said: “It is with strong emotions that I announce my decision to resign as Manager of Ramsbottom Utd. I am proud of the progression of the team that I will leave behind. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two half years spent as manager and I am grateful for the opportunity that the Chairman gave me to manage a club that I had previously played for.

During the time that I have been at the club it has been a rollercoaster of a ride with some memorable moments and games that will forever be remembered. These memories were only made possible through the hard work and perseverance of a group of dedicated players and a supportive management team who have been truly committed. I would also like to thank the fans and volunteers, alongside the Development Team and Juniors who have shown great support to myself throughout my tenure.”

A club spokesperson said: “A further club statement will be made in due course”

The Rams are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Bury AFC at the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium, a game that is live and exclusive on Roch Valley Radio Xtra.

(Lead Image Credit: Frank Crook/Ramsbottom United)