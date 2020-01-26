Radcliffe FC appoint new managers

Radcliffe FC has announced this afternoon that they’ve appointed Garry Vaughan & Darren Lyons as joint managers until the end of the season.

The pair bring a wealth of non-league experience to the club, Vaughan took charge of Trafford and saw them rise to the Northern Premier League from the North West Counties, he also managed Ramsbottom United in the 2015/16 season.

Lyons was a key part of Marginson’s backroom staff at FC United of Manchester, he worked with Karl as they propelled FC United through the leagues.

They will be in charge for the first time on Saturday as Radcliffe travel to Morpeth Town.

Radcliffe FC said in their club statement ‘The pair will be looking to get the Boro back on track as we travel to Morpeth Town on Saturday afternoon. Get behind the lads as we look to drive back up the table. UTB.’