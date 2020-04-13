Ollie Martin has left Radcliffe FC

Radcliffe FC have announced this afternoon that Goalkeeper Ollie Martin will be leaving the club after two seasons.

He leaves the Boro after clocking up 90 appearances, in 33 of those games he kept a cleansheet.

In a statement on social media, Ollie said “my time at Radcliffe FC has come to an end, as unfortunately I’m not in the plans for next season.”

Ollie went onto say “I’ve had plenty of fond memories over the 2 seasons I’ve had at the club, none better than winning Promotion in the 2018/19 Play-Off

Finals and Young Player of the Year 2018/19. Met some great people along the way: fans, players, back-room staff & Volunteers. Thank you for all the support during the time.

Thank you to Gaz Lazenbury for introducing me to Jon Macken & Frank Sinclair who along with others such as Paul Hilton & Marcus McCabe placed their trust in me for the duration of such huge seasons for the club.”

Ollie concluded his statement by wishing the club “Best of luck for the future”

The club would like to thank Ollie for his contribution to the club over the past two years. A likeable character on and off the pitch, Ollie helped the club reach the Northern Premier League through the playoffs last season.

(Lead image credit: radcliffefc.com)