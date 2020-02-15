Lee Fowler has been appointed Radcliffe FC manager

Radcliffe FC have appointed Lee Fowler as their new manager.

Lee has experience both on the pitch and on the touchline.

He featured for Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood, Doncaster Rovers and Crawley Town across his 19-year playing career. Fowler is joining the club after successful spells at Ilkeston, Nuneaton Town and Tamworth FC.

The former Huddersfield man got Ilkeston promoted to Step 4 for the first time in their history with a win percentage of 60%.

Lee Fowler spoke to the Radcliffe club website after he was appointed and said “I’m really looking forward to getting down to hard work and hopefully being able to bring some smiles and continuity to the club and then the players too.

Frank and Jon have done a fantastic for this club, you have to give them real credit. All of a sudden lots of things happened in a short space of time, That changed the dynamics of a club on the playing side meaning now I’m here, I want to try and make things better day by day and more connected.

My final message to the fans is, let’s applaud what a great job Jon and Frank have done for the club but now we have to move forward. Back the club, the players, myself.

I will always be approachable before and after games and so will my players and staff. So any questions good or bad come have a pint or a coffee and a chat.

Let’s get some smiles back on people’s faces, some positivity and a team to be proud of.”

Radcliffe said they’d like to “thank all of the applicants.”

Lee will take charge of his first game next Saturday when Radcliffe host Grantham Town, the game will be LIVE on Roch Valley Radio