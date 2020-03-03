Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro signs for Radcliffe

Former Bury and Oldham striker Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro has signed for Radcliffe

The 35-year-old Frenchman joins the Boro after leaving Oldham Athletic in January.

Akpa Akpro came through the youth ranks at Toulouse FC where he picked up Ligue 1 experience, before moving to Belgian side FC Brussels and then to England where he’s played for Grimsby, Rochdale, Tranmere, Bury, Shrewsbury, Barnet, Yeovil and Oldham.

In his career he’s clocked up just over 400 appearances across the clubs he’s played for, scoring 59 goals.

Radcliffe FC announced their new striker on social media this morning wishing him a ‘warm welcome’ to the club