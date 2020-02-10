Garry Vaughan leaves Radcliffe

Radcliffe FC have just announced that Garry Vaughan has stepped down from his managerial role at the club.

Vaughan said in a club statement “It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make the decision to bring my short spell with Radcliffe FC to an end.

I’m unable at this time due to family commitments to devote the 100% required to represent such a fantastic football club.

I would like to thank everybody at the club for their support and wish them every success in the future.”

Radcliffe FC placed on record their thanks ‘for his hard work during his short time at the club’

Karl Marginson will once again be taking charge of the team in the interim.