Radcliffe FC manager Lee Fowler signs new two-year deal

Radcliffe FC manager Lee Fowler has signed a new two-year deal at the club, keeping him at the Neuven Stadium until 2023.

The 37-year-old joined the Boro in February 2020 following the departure of Jon Macken.

On signing the new deal, Fowler said: “I’m delighted to be able to sign this new deal. I’ve thrown myself into this Club and am looking forward to helping us develop further. A massive factor has been the support I have from the people above and around me which made this decision a complete no brainer. I’m excited for what can be achieved over the next 2 years.”

Paul Hilton, Chairman of Radcliffe FC added: “I am really happy to get this deal done. As a Club, there is a lot of work to do in the next period of our development and it important that we can set out on that path with a level of stability with a team capable of taking us to the next level on and off the field.

Lee has had an extremely difficult start to his tenure due to the pandemic but I am confident that the professionalism and expertise he has shown is what we need as we face the next set of challenges and I am looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Radcliffe beat Widnes 4-2 earlier on Saturday. The side from Merseyside had a 2-0 lead in the game before goals from Crothers, Akpa-Akpro, Navarro & Hall gave the victory to the home side.

Fowler’s team are next in action on Tuesday when they host Runcorn Linnets in a behind closed doors friendly, kicking off at 7:45 pm, you can listen to the game live on Roch Valley Radio.

(Lead Image Credit: Radcliffe FC)