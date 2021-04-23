Radcliffe FC enters into Strategic Partnership with The Football Learning Group

Radcliffe FC are delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with The Football Learning Group providing a unique and innovative platform for player development pathways from the age of 16 for local talent alongside further education and higher education opportunities for local, UK wide and International talent from around the world from the age of 18.

The Football Learning Group which incorporates The Football College (Bury Campus) The Football Uni Programme (Higher Education) as well as other development strands, has a new head office in Bury town centre providing a Universal approach to education and player development. The facility provides education suites, match analysis suite, lecture theatre and boardroom creating a unique and inspiring environment. The Groups model is club neutral and focuses on providing students with a quality full time education, and player or career pathways that best suit them based on position, geography, ability, attitude and engagement in education. This has seen 30+ student athletes progress into semi-professional or professional football both in the UK and abroad in the last few years with many different clubs, as well as students gaining valuable experience in the fields of coaching, match analysis and talent ID.

Kyle Hall, Director of Football at The Football Learning Group said:

‘Although we approach student placement as an international concept, geography can be a barrier to local talent so it is important that we have a local pathway option for the best talent at a high level of football in the pyramid. This new strategic partnership with Radcliffe will be very positive for our College age students who will compete in the FA Youth Cup at the Neuven Stadium with a first team pathway should they impress. The key is should they not achieve this breakthrough from a footballing perspective they will access our Player Pathway Programme (PPP) where we find a different club for them through our network. This can also include opportunities to access player placements at pro clubs abroad whilst studying a degree with us should they pursue Higher Education as a development option. We currently have students competing in Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Spain to name just a few, with Dubai being added to our portfolio from September 2021.’

Paul Hilton, Chairman Radcliffe FC commented:

‘This new partnership is another important step in the development path of our Club. It enables us to deliver a new level of player development using the best local facilities in an extremely professional environment. Local talent studying at The Football College in Bury town centre will have a real opportunity to impress our first team management whilst representing the Club in the league and importantly the FA Youth Cup.

Together with our new partners we will also be building a new look Under 21 squad which will see first team squad players playing alongside talented student athletes who have progressed onto Higher Education with The Football Learning Group.

Talented players released by Pro clubs at 18 looking for a springboard back into the Football League will also have the opportunity to play, train and study therefore safeguarding their futures through continued football development and further education. Our Manager Lee Fowler will also be working closely with Kyle to ensure that local talent is given the best opportunity to succeed.

The development and innovation at our Club is paramount to our future success, so now is the right time to take our focus on youth and player development to the next level. Our Club prides itself on developing people not just players and all aspects of progression and experience in the football industry will be open for the students of The Football Learning Group.

This is the beginning of a journey together and we look forward to sharing our further plans in the months to come.’

To learn more about the opportunities this will create locally as well as more about The Football Learning Group please visit the website where you can also download a Prospectus: www.TheFootballLearningGroup.co.uk

Alternatively, you can attend the next open evening on Wednesday 26th May any time between 6pm and 9pm to view our facilities and programmes at both College and Higher Education level exclusively with VLUK and UCS: The Football Learning Group, 2 – 4 The Square, Bury, BL9 0QD