Radcliffe continued unbeaten pre-season run with 3-0 win over Bury AFC

Radcliffe continued their unbeaten run on Tuesday with a 3-0 win against Bury AFC.

Goals from Kole Hall, Luis Morrison & Khius Metz help the Northern Premier League side to victory.

In another tough encounter for Bury AFC, they performed well against aside from a higher division with plenty of positives to take from the game.

Radcliffe manager, Lee Fowler spoke to us post-match. You can listen to his interview below:

We were joined post-match by Bury AFC midfielder, Liam MacDevitt:

Bury AFC manager, Andy Welsh spoke to our match commentator Andy Smythe as well after the game:

(Lead Image Credit: Andy Whitehead)