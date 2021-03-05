Plans for 3G Football Hub in Radcliffe Announced

Radcliffe FC and Radcliffe Juniors FC have announced plans for an exciting regeneration project in the heart of the town.

In partnership with Bury Council, the Lancashire FA and the Football Foundation development plans are now underway on a ‘state of the art’ football facility to be situated at the Club’s Redbank Playing Fields site.

This first stage of the Radcliffe FC One Hub Development Project will include a full-size 3G all-weather floodlit pitch, remodelled extended car parking and a brand new changing pavilion that will meet the latest FA standards.

Radcliffe FC and Radcliffe Juniors came together in 2017 to deliver a truly community focussed Football Club representing the town of Radcliffe and providing provision of affordable football from age 4 right through to the Football Pyramid. Over the last 5 years, both senior and junior divisions have experienced exponential growth both in support, community outreach and participation and this project is an important next step in the development of the Club whilst providing valuable community sports provision.

The Club is proud to play such an important part in the Radcliffe Strategic Regeneration Framework and now look to enhance the positive impact active sport will bring to the wider community.

The Radcliffe FC One Hub Project is a series of developments aimed at taking the Clubs to the next level and they aim to build a high-quality sports organisation and community facility with teams that the town can be proud of.

This would be the third of its kind in the borough, the others being at Goshen Playing Field and at Elton High School.

3G pitches are made up of synthetic grass filled with rubber cushioning as a performance infill. The surface allows for better grip, smoother play, better shock absorption and excellent ball performance.

Paul Hilton, Radcliffe FC Chairman said: “This is an important milestone in the development of our Club. This new facility will underpin both the future growth of our Senior and Junior football delivery but importantly also allow the Club to increase the community participation of sport in the town. We are proud to represent Radcliffe, and the Radcliffe FC One Hub Development Plan is a keystone in driving all aspects of the Club forward with a town focussed brand so that we have a sporting legacy that will be here for generations to come.

We are delighted to work with Bury Council and the Lancashire FA to bring a sporting edge to the ambitious Radcliffe Strategic Regeneration Framework and thank them and the Football Foundation for their support.

In joining forces with Radcliffe Juniors in 2017 we set out on a path to develop a club for all and we are proud and excited about what the next chapter holds. Our plans are ambitious, and I look forward to sharing more in the near future.”

Radcliffe Juniors Chairman, Lee Chapman added: “This development represents a fantastic opportunity for the players at the Club now and in the future, and will enhance the footballing experience for all players. This development will realise one of the primary objectives that we set ourselves as a Club Committee 8 years ago and we are proud to see this beginning to come to fruition and we are also seeing the benefits of operating as one with Radcliffe FC.”

Bury Council has set aside a total of £500,000 funding for the project and will seek additional funding from other partners too.

Cllr Alan Quinn, cabinet member for environment said: “This will be a valuable addition to the physical landscape in Radcliffe, which we have major plans to improve as part of our multi-million-pound regeneration proposals for the town centre.

Radcliffe FC has a long and proud history as part of the non-league family of clubs in the Greater Manchester area, it’s fantastic to be working with them on this exciting project.”