Manchester Maccabi to host 24-hour football challenge to raise funds for new AstroTurf pitch

Manchester Maccabi Community & Sports club are this weekend hosting a 24-hour football challenge to raise funds for a new AstroTurf pitch.

The event kicks off on Saturday (3rd July) evening at 11 pm and runs until Sunday (4th July) evening at 11 pm at Manchester Maccabi, Brooklands, Bury Old Rd, Prestwich, M25 0EG.

Over the 24-hour period at any one time, a game of 5 a-side will be taking place on the pitch with over 100 participants signed up of all ages including Bury South MP Christian Wakeford.

The AstroTurf pitch at Maccabi is of huge importance to the Community, approximately 1,000 people from across Manchester use it every single week, of all ages and sectors.

But it urgently needs replacing with a brand-new surface, at a cost of £100,000. The Club has successfully won a grant of £50,000 from the FA so they now need to raise the other £50,000.

The club has been on its current site at Brooklands since 2006 with the help of lottery funding, although there has been a Maccabi presence in the area since the 1920s.

Alongside the AstroTurf pitch, the club has two FA standard grass pitches as well as a community building that houses self-defence and dance classes as well as discussion and kitting groups for older people and a Kosher café.

Speaking about the event, centre manager Steph Wilks told Roch Valley Radio: “The idea for this event came from one of our executive members Michael Sacks. We were talking about different fundraising ideas, one of the issues we’ve got is that while the clubs been around for 15 years, the facilities have as well and the AstroTurf needs replacing, sooner rather than later. This is part of a funding drive to raise money which will be match-funded by the FA and help us build something state of the art in its place.”

The club is inviting people to attend throughout the day to watch the games taking place, although Wilks noted that they aren’t expecting many people at 3 am on Sunday morning to be watching.

As with many community clubs locally Maccabi has been affected by the pandemic as throughout the lockdown periods, the club’s bank of volunteers haven’t been able to access the site. Wilks thanked the “tremendous support” they’d received from Bury Council, and they aim to be fully re-open on July 19th when the restrictions are due to be eased.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise the funds for the new AstroTurf pitch and as of Friday morning over £5,500 has been raised. You can visit the page to donate by clicking here.

If you would like any further information about the event, please contact steph.wilks@manchestermaccabi.org.uk