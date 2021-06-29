Local sports club host charity day in aid of keen tennis youngster battling cancer

Holcombe Brook Sports Club held a charity day on Saturday to raise funds for cancer organisations that have helped the daughter of club manager Angela Redfern.

Twelve-year-old Lucy Redfern, herself a keen tennis player, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January and has just finished several months of treatment.

On Saturday, Holcombe Brook members and players from other local clubs played 95 sets of tennis – one for every year of the club’s existence – with each participant donating money to be split between three charities.

Bury Hospice will benefit along with the Little Princess Trust, which provides free wigs to young people suffering from cancer, and Cancer Research UK. Approximately £1,300 was raised to be split between the three charities

Both the latter two charities are close to the heart of the Redfern family, Angela said: “The Little Princess Trust was really good for Lucy when she was just diagnosed.

“It was a heartbreak going through that and they just sent a wig for free for her to use and they made it as close to her hair as possible. They started off their charity because they were in the same place, their child was diagnosed some years ago. It costs them £550 per wig.”

Lucy has been undergoing treatment at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, the most recent part of which was a course of proton beam therapy – a targeted form of radiotherapy that is less damaging to healthy tissue.

In Lucy’s case, that was particularly important because her tumour was located in her neck, close to her thyroid gland.

Angela added: “Cancer Research was really important because at the two-month scan they said that Lucy did not get a complete response (to chemotherapy), she got a partial response, so that meant she needed radiotherapy.”

“When we went to the Christie, we went to the proton beam therapy centre, and we found out they (Cancer Research) had been doing lots of research into proton beam therapy specifically for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“They’d completed all the research, it had taken years, but they were ready to go, they needed somebody, and Lucy was first. We’re really lucky that we’ve got this on our doorstep. That made me appreciate what a good thing Cancer Research is. You don’t realise until you need it.”

Lucy will find out how successful the proton beam therapy has been in six to eight weeks and is hoping to be back on a tennis court in September.

She has been a regular visitor to the club, though, to see her friends at junior club night and is keeping her eye in by hitting sponge balls in the sports hall.

“I’m getting a lot better and it just feels like I’m in the right place,” she said. “When I’m playing soft tennis in the hall, I just feel a lot better because I’m not thinking about it, I’m just having fun.”

Angela has fitted in her role at the club around Lucy’s treatment and has found it an important distraction.

“Sometimes it’s therapy,” she said. “I’ve come down when there’s nobody here just to do a few jobs because sometimes you just need it.”

Local companies got behind the day, with building firm Yesero and estate agent Pearson Ferrier both supplementing members’ donations, while Viewpoint Training and The Cornell Group sponsored refreshments and tennis balls, respectively.

Organiser Brian Little said: “Doubles and singles matches of all levels and competitiveness took us through the day. At times tennis balls were flying across almost all nine courts at various speeds and cunning angles. We finally wound down the net around 5 o’clock in the afternoon by which time fatigue, prosecco and, more likely, the demise of the cake supplies had taken their toll.

Friends from other local tennis clubs joined us during the afternoon and to top off the day Lucy took her first steps back onto a tennis court since her diagnosis.

We are still counting the donations from sponsors, members and friends who couldn’t be there, but we won’t need Hawkeye to know that we will more than hit our target.

We are very grateful to our sponsors, everyone who donated and the team who worked hard to make the day a success. To our charities, we say “thank you” for what you do and the cheque will be in the post.”

(Lead Image Credit: Stephen Redfern)