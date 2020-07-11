Local cricket clubs “welcome the return” of the game

From today (Saturday 11th July), recreational cricket returns, to the delight of thousands around the country.

Local clubs across Bury & Rochdale are getting ready for the start of the season that is starting within the next couple of weeks.

We spoke to two local clubs about the return to cricket.

Rochdale Cricket Club Chairman, Mark Reynolds said: “We welcome the return of the game that we all love but similarly we approach it with caution. We will be testing our new COVID Safe procedures in house as our First Team take on the Second/Third Team – this will allow us to make some tweaks ahead of playing Norden next week- we have studied the guidelines and feel we are ready – we just need the weather!”

Third XI Captain & Committee Member at Bury Cricket Club, James Weston said: “Having read through the ECB guidelines that we have been supplied with earlier this week, we have been able to start to plan for a return to competitive cricket at Bury.

In previous weeks, we have had to work hard just to open our net facilities for small groups of our members. Along with all of the new obstacles COVID-19 poses to playing team sports, we have also had to contend with lower volunteer numbers. Many of our committee and volunteers have either been taking a step back to protect themselves from the threat of the virus or have been much busier than usual at work so have had less time on their hands, a problem that we know has been the same at a number of other clubs in the area, meaning different volunteers have had to step forward.”

When talking about cricket on the pitch James said: “Cricket will certainly feel different, with hygiene breaks every 20 minutes or every 6 overs, celebrations having to be socially distant and batsmen having to run at a safe distance from the wicket, but we have had a very positive response from our players, with roughly the same number of players we have available for our league season restart in 2 weeks time than we would have had if the season had started as planned in April. We think that given what has been going on in the world over the last few months, it is our obligation to our members to ensure we can give them every opportunity to bring back some normality to their lives. Off the field is where the main differences will be seen. As we are part of Bury Sports Club, we do not have a bar area in our clubhouse and so it will remain completely closed to players on a matchday, other than the use of the toilet, which will certainly seem strange, but again our players recognise that these are small sacrifices to bring back the game we all love.

Our league season will start on 25th July, where we will have 10 games in groups of 6, allowing us to play local sides home and away with the chance to play for a trophy – the original divisions have been scrapped by the GMCL for 2020, and 2021 will begin as this year should have with no promotion or relegation in 2020. Whilst we have had to stay patient to receive news from the government and ECB, the GMCL have throughout been very clear in their communication with clubs and have adapted to the times quickly to provide competitive cricket for its clubs.”

James concluded by saying: “This season should have been a special one for the club for very different reasons – it is our 175th anniversary as a club and is our 100th anniversary of playing cricket at our Radcliffe Road ground. Of course, all of our celebrations we had planned are on hold and we hope to celebrate the anniversary next year, but whatever happens over the next 2 months, this certainly will be a memorable season for many other reasons.

We have always prided ourselves on having strong amateur cricketers, whereas others in our divisions often rely more heavily on overseas players. With no overseas players around this season, we are confident that we will see strong performances on the pitch, and at the same time, by not having overseas players available, this gives us more opportunities to bring even more younger players into the 1st team to build towards hopefully more normal times next year.”