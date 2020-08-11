Kids TV presenter Liam MacDevitt signs for Bury AFC

Liam MacDevitt, who presents CBBC’s Match of the Day Kickabout is Bury AFC’s second signing.

The 25-year-old forward was born in Reading and has played football around the world.

He joins the North West Counties Club having played for Stalybridge Celtic last season where he made 16 appearances for the Northern Premier League side.

Early in his career, he came through the ranks at Yeovil and went on to join Swindon, Bristol City, Farnborough, Stoke City, Livingstone, Gosport Borough & St Albans City before heading to New Zealand and Dunedin side, Southern United.

His arrival at Stalybridge was preceded by a period competing for Nelson-based side Tasman United, also in New Zealand’s ISPS Handa Premiership.

An accomplished sprinter, Liam spent time away from football in 2015 to compete in the 400m. Representing Finn Valley AC of Donegal, he was awarded a Silver Medal at the Irish U23s indoor competition.

While off the pitch, Liam can be seen presenting sports programmes for the BBC as well as presenting and producing content for the PFA.

After signing for the club, Liam had this to say: “I’m obviously very excited to be joining this club and at the start of something really special. When I spoke to the manager, it was clear he expects high standards and is ambitious but is also someone I can learn from which was a big reason for me joining.

“To be able to be part of a footballing community in Bury that gets behind the team was another huge attraction. I can’t wait to pull on the shirt and give the supporters something to cheer about again over this coming season.”

Manager Andy Welsh said: “Liam is a player that will excite fans with his pace and power to stretch teams. He’s got a lot of experience at a higher level but knows what we expect of him and what he needs to bring to the team.

“Again, another signing who will run himself into the ground which is the type of player and character we will continue to recruit.”

(Lead Image Credit: Bury AFC)