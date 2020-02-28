Incomings & outgoings at Ramsbottom & Radcliffe.

Today, Ramsbottom United announced there latest signing, winger Nialle Rodney.

This will be his second spell at the club, he left the club at the end of last season after spending the second half of it out injured.

During his spell last season, Nialle made 14 appearances and scored 6 goals before sustaining a horrific ankle injury against Workington in the FA Trophy, which ended his season.

Nialle is available for selection for tomorrow’s Northern Premier League fixture with Kendal Town, you can hear the game LIVE on Roch Valley Radio with Aaron Benson & Charley Rattan.

Striker, Greg Daniels has left the club. He’s joined North West Counties side Cheadle Town. Ramsbottom wished him ‘all the best for the future’ in a social media post

Two players have also left Radcliffe today, midfielders Elliot Rokka & Tom Brown both announced their departures on social media.

Thanks to everyone at @radcliffeboro over the past few years. I’ve had some great memories and met some even better people. My time at the club has come to an end but I want to wish the players, staff and the fans all the very best. #UTB💙 pic.twitter.com/Dwt43k5vmB — Elliot. (@ElliotRokka) February 28, 2020