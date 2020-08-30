HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: Coppull United 1-2 Bury AFC

Bury AFC took part in their second-ever game yesterday they had a behind closed doors game against Coppull United.

Coppull took the lead on eleven minutes through captain Dave Parker his strike from a corner but the West Lancashire League side ahead.

Bury were level within minutes as centre back James Moore scored with an easy side foot past the keeper to score his first goal for the club.

The visitors had many chances for a second throughout the game, they finally scored it with minutes left on the clock, Sam Cook rose high to find the back of the net from an in-swinging Adam McWilliam corner.

Our commentary team Adam Clark & Joe Marriott were there:

We also caught up with Bury AFC boss Andy Welsh, and here’s what he had to say: