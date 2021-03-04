“Gigg Lane is central to Bury’s identity” says MP James Daly

Bury North MP James Daly has said today that the home of Bury FC, Gigg Lane is central to identity to the town of Bury.

In reaction to the Chancellor’s Budget statement, Daly said: “This is a brilliant budget, this is transformational, it’s dynamic, it’s hopeful, it’s inspirational, it is the basis to change lives.”

Mr Daly focused on one area of the budget red book, and that was the Community Ownership Fund.

This new fund launched by the Chancellor today means the government will create a new £150 million to help ensure that communities across the UK can continue to benefit from the local facilities and amenities that are most important to them.

From the summer, community groups will be able to bid for up to £250,000 matched funding to help them to buy local assets to run as community-owned businesses.

In exceptional cases, up to £1 million of matched funding will be available to help establish a community-owned sports club or buy a sports ground at risk of loss from the community.

This fund looks to ensure that important parts of the social fabric – like pubs, sports clubs, theatres and post office buildings – can continue to play a central role in towns and villages across the UK.

Speaking about the £1 million of matched funding, Daly said: “That could have been written for Gigg Lane in Bury.”

“Gigg Lane is central to Bury’s identity, it’s a heritage asset, it’s a cultural asset, it’s a sporting asset, and this Chancellor has delivered the opportunity for my community and hopefully my council will come on board to bid to ensure Gigg Lane is owned by the community for the people of Bury in perpetuity.”

He added that: “This prospectus gives communities like mine the chance to actually change lives and to impact how we feel about our areas.”

“If the pandemic has done one thing, I think it’s made everyone aware of how important and how much pride we take in wear we are from and this Budget reinforces that.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham welcomed the idea of a community ownership fund and said he’ll support James Daly on this plan.

Speaking at his weekly press conference yesterday, Burnham said: “We need to make this a cross-party campaign, Gigg Lane is an important part of Greater Manchester’s football heritage certainly Bury’s football heritage. We need to do whatever we can to protect what is an important community asset for future generations.”

He added: “I would not want to see Gigg Lane disappear, it’s played a big part in our football memories here over many decades, I think we need to see a cross-community, cross-party campaign to save it and I certainly will be working with James Daly on that.”

Mr Daly also confirmed earlier on social media, he’ll be approaching the council to work with him on this community bid.