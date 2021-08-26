Fan group hope Bury FC will return to the football pyramid next season

Fan group Est1885 hope Bury FC will return to the football pyramid next season.

The group launched earlier this year, have made a bid to purchase Bury Football Club and Gigg Lane with the help of a benefactor, Forever Bury and other local business people.

In a statement this morning, they also confirmed that Bury Council and the two local MPs support the bid.

It read: “We can confirm that with the help of a benefactor, Forever Bury, and other local business people, Est. 1885 have tabled a bid to purchase Gigg Lane and Bury Football Club.

At the time of writing this statement, we are hopeful that our bid will be successful and that Bury Football Club can return for the 2022/23 season, but we are aware of other bidders who are interested in the site.

We ask ALL Bury fans to get behind this bid, which is fully supported by our 2 local MPs, as well as Bury Council so that we can all take our seats once more watching the Mighty Shakers play at Gigg Lane.

We hope to provide further information and news when it is possible, but at the moment we ask for patience whilst we continue to work towards achieving the goal of saving Gigg Lane and Bury Football Club.”

Forever Bury also released a statement this morning, a spokesperson said: “Forever Bury can confirm that board members of the organisation have been assisting the working group Est. 1885, a benefactor and members of the local business community to explore options to save Gigg Lane and Bury Football Club.

Saving Gigg Lane and Bury Football Club has always been our primary objective and we fully support the bid that has been lodged by all parties involved to purchase the ground from the agent who is acting on instructions from the administrator.

This bid is fully supported by Bury’s two MPs, as well as Bury Council.

We ask that all our members and all Bury fans get behind this bid so that we can all move forward together watching Bury FC.”

Steven Wiseglass, of Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, the administrator of Bury FC, announced in May 2021 that the club’s Gigg Lane stadium was being put up for sale.

Mr Wiseglass appointed Fleurets as the agent to actively market the stadium for sale and seek unconditional offers.

August 5th was set as the closing date and following the passing of this deadline Mr Wiseglass comments: “Offers have been received from a number of interested parties in the UK and overseas, and we are currently assessing them with a view to progressing the sale of Gigg Lane.

My role is to secure the best possible outcome for all stakeholders of The Bury Football Club Company Ltd.

A further update will be issued at the appropriate time.”

James Daly, MP for Bury North said: “I support any bid that is going to save Gigg Lane for the people of Bury and to bring football back to Gigg Lane.

Fans are behind this and I believe they have the best of intentions and want to do something really very special from Gigg Lane”

Bury Council & Bury South MP, Christian Wakeford have been approached for comment

(Lead Image Credit: Roch Valley Radio)